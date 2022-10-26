Man crashes into multiple police vehicles during pursuit that started in Indio

A man is in police custody after a nearly 40-minute-long pursuit that left multiple patrol units damaged Wednesday morning in Indio.

The incident started at approximately 11:55 a.m. when Indio police officers were called to the 83000 block of Calle Presidente to respond to a domestic family dispute.

Ben Guitron of the Indio Police Department said a person violated an emergency restraining order. The suspect had fled in a red Honda Civic just before officers arrived to the scene.

The suspect's vehicle was spotted by police on Jackson Street and Genoa Gate at around 12:18. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the suspect fled, striking more than one Indio police unit in the process, Guitron said.

The pursuit continued through south Indio into Coachella before ending on Jackson and 66th Avenue in Thermal at 12:57 p.m.

Guitron said the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any new details.