Man accused of striking Indio police vehicles during pursuit pleads not guilty

A 34-year-old man suspected of striking multiple vehicles while leading officers on a vehicle pursuit from Indio to Thermal pleaded not guilty today to felony charges.

John Anthony Aispuro Jr. of Indio was charged with single counts each of evading arrest, eluding a pursuing peace officer, assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and violating a protective order, according to court records.

He pleaded not guilty to all counts at the Larson Justice Center in Indio Friday afternoon.

At around noon Wednesday, officers responded to the 83-300 block of Corte Presidente in Indio to a report of a man violating a domestic violence-related temporary restraining order, according to Ben Guitron from the Indio Police Department.

When officers arrived, Aispuro allegedly drove away from the scene in a red Honda Civic coupe, which was later spotted near Jackson Street and Genoa Gate, according to Guitron. Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver allegedly hit an Indio Police Department vehicle before leading a pursuit toward Coachella.

Aispuro hit an additional police vehicle before being arrested near Avenue 66 in and Jackson in Thermal, Guitron said.

He was arrested and booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center, where he was being held on $100,000 bail.

Anyone with additional information was asked to call the Indio Police Department at 760-391-4051 or Valley Crime Stoppers anonymously at 760-341-7867 (STOP).