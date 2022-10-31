Surveillance video captures fight involving man in a golf cart in downtown Palm Springs

A man was arrested after a fight in the middle of a street in downtown Palm Springs Monday morning that was captured on a surveillance camera.

The fight was reported at around 10 a.m. on N Indian Canyon Drive and E Amado Road, according to Lt. Gustavo Araiza of the Palm Springs Police Department.

Surveillance video shows a man attacking someone in a golf cart in the middle of the road. The person inside the golf cart gets out and appears to try to swing at the man, but the man dodges the punch. The fight then ends up in the ground before members of the post office run in and stop it.

Araiza said police responded and spoke with the victim. Officers were able to locate the suspect nearby and took him into custody. He faces a misdemeanor charge of battery and was booked into the John J Benoit Detention Center in Indio on $5,000 bail.