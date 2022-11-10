29 Palms shooting suspect arrested while making court appearance for unrelated case

A man accused in a shooting in Twentynine Palms was arrested while making a court appearance for an unrelated case a day later.

The shooting happened Wednesday at around 10:00 a.m. Deputies initially responded to the area of Sunset Drive and North Star Avenue and found a man who was shot several times.

The victim was airlifted to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs where he remains in stable condition.

During the investigation, deputies found that the shooting may have occurred at a residence on Utah Trail, near Palm Vista Elementary School, where the suspect, a 39-year-old man, lives. As a precaution, a shelter-in-place order was issued for the students and staff at the school.

The Sheriff's Specalized Enforcement Division (S.E.D.) responded to the suspect's residence and served a search warrant at the property but the suspect was not there. The shelter-in-place order was lifted.

The suspect was found the next day when deputies learned that he was scheduled for a court appearance at the Joshua Tree Courthouse for an unreleated case. Authorities said the suspect showed up to his court hearing and was taken into custody afterward without incident.

The man faces attempted murder charges. As of Thursday afternoon, he has not been officially charged. As part of our station's policy, we do not publish the name or photo of a suspect until the District Attorney files charges.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is urged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.