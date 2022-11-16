Man caught on camera stealing ATM device from Palm Springs store, defrauding business of thousands

The Palm Springs Police Department is searching for a man seen on camera stealing an ATM device from the front counter of a store last month.

The theft happened at a business on the 300 block of N Palm Canyon Drive on the afternoon of Oct. 16, 2022.

Police said the business owner contacted detectives on Oct. 20 to report that thousands of dollars had been stolen from their business account, using the ATM device, in the form of refunds to prepaid debit cards.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic or White man, between 30-35 years old, 5’11”, 220 lbs., with a shaved head. He has a tattoo of a large marijuana leaf on his left forearm. He also has an unidentifiable half-sleeve on his right arm and an unidentifiable tattoo on his right forearm.

Palm Springs police also alerted business owners that this type of theft has been occurring more frequently throughout the Coachella Valley.

"...so please be proactive and secure your payment devices. Let’s take every measure we can, to make it difficult for criminals to victimize businesses, within our city" - palm springs police department

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Detective Alex Doherty at (760) 323-8142 or e-mail alexander.doherty@palmspringsca.gov.