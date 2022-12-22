Arraignment set for 88-year-old accused of killing 9-year-old in crash involving school bus

We've learned that an 88-year-old man charged in a crash that killed a 9-year-old girl walking home after being dropped off by a school bus near Desert Hot Springs has posted bail and has an arraignment date set.

The DA's office had issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the driver, Robert William Hanson. News Channel 3 learned on Thursday that Hanson posted bail on Dec. 16.

Hanson will be arraigned in court on January 23, 2023.

On Dec. 8, 2022, a day just before the day of the crash, the District Attorney's office officially charged Hanson with vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, reckless driving, vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence, and driving without a valid driver's license. There were also some added enhancements for causing great bodily harm and vulnerable victims.

The crash happened on Dec. 9, 2021, shortly before 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of Aurora Road and Corkill Drive in Desert Edge, an unincorporated community near Desert Hot Springs.

A California Highway Patrol Captain told News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia at the scene that the driver of a white Cadillac struck the back of the school bus, then continued on around the bus, taking down a speed limit sign before striking four students who were walking home from a bus stop.

Monique "Ceci" Guzman, 9, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her younger brother, who was five years old at the time, also suffered major injuries, family announced.

Monique "Ceci" Guzman

The school bus involved in the crash traveled from Rancho Mirage High School. The students who were struck by the vehicle had been dropped off by a different school bus coming from Julius Corsini Elementary School, off of Hacienda, according to Joan Boiko, spokesperson for the Palm Springs Unified School District.

Hanson was identified as the driver of the Cadillac and arrested a few days after the crash, but he was not charged at the time.

On the one-year remembrance of Ceci, News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia spoke with the community, with many having doubts as to whether the warrant will ever be served due to his elderly age.

News Channel 3 asked the District Attorney's office why it took a year to file charges. In a statement, a spokesperson said:

"Whenever any cases submitted to us for review and possible filing of charges, we closely examine the facts and circumstances of each case to determine what crimes, if any, were committed, and whether filing criminal charges is appropriate. Each case is unique, and there are often questions or additional investigation that is necessary before a decision can be made. Once we have the information necessary to make a filing decision, we do so as quickly as possible, keeping in mind our legal and ethical obligation to consider all of the relevant facts and applicable law." Riverside County District Attorney's Office

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on this case.