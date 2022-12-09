Charges filed against driver in Dec. 2021 school bus crash that killed 9-year-old

A 9-year-old girl was killed exactly one year ago near Desert Hot Springs getting off her school bus and then hit by a car.

Thursday, the Riverside County District Attorney's office announced they would file charges against the 88-year-old driver police say is responsible.

Robert William Hanson faces multiple charges, including vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, reckless driving, vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence, and driving without a valid driver's license. There were also some added enhancements for causing great bodily harm and vulnerable victims.

Police say Hanson was behind the wheel a white Cadillac on Corkill Drive in the unincorporated community of Desert Edge when he hit the back of a Palm Springs Unified School District bus. Police said he then pulled around on the shoulder where he struck a group of students.

9-year-old Monique Guzman was killed. Her brother, 6-year-old Julio Lopez, broke both legs and needed brain surgery.

Monique "Ceci" Guzman

A warrant is out for Hanson's arrest, but there are questions in the Desert Edge Community about whether the warrant will ever be served due to his elderly age.

At a memorial on the one-year anniversary of the deadly crash, Guzman's mother Gloria Guzman said she hopes to see Hanson held responsible.

"It's not going to bring her back, it's not gonna change anything, but I do want him to be accountable for what he did," Guzman said. "It's been very difficult and hard that they took him this long, but I understand they're trying to do their job."

Up until the eve of the one-year anniversary, Hanson had not been charged with any crimes. News Channel 3 asked the district attorney's office why it took a year to file charges.

In a statement, a spokesperson said:

"Whenever any cases submitted to us for review and possible filing of charges, we closely examine the facts and circumstances of each case to determine what crimes, if any, were committed, and whether filing criminal charges is appropriate. Each case is unique, and there are often questions or additional investigation that is necessary before a decision can be made. Once we have the information necessary to make a filing decision, we do so as quickly as possible, keeping in mind our legal and ethical obligation to consider all of the relevant facts and applicable law." Riverside County District Attorney's Office

Earlier this year, News Channel 3 learned county officials were seeking hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant funding for road safety improvements in the area where the crash happened.

A representative from County Supervisor Manuel Perez's office said Friday the county's application was recommended for full funding by the California Transportation Commission and was among the highest-scoring proposals in the state.

It is still awaiting final confirmation.