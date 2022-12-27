Search continues for vehicle behind deadly Christmas Day hit-and-run crash on I-10 near SR-62

The California Highway Patrol put a call out to the community for help in identifying a vehicle in a deadly hit-and-run crash on the I-10 near State Route 62 on Christmas Day.

The crash happened at around 9:45 p.m. on the eastbound side of Interstate 10, just west of State Route 62.

A driver, identified as Everardo Calvillo Jr., 32, of Twentynine Palms was killed in the crash. CHP revealed that occupants of Calvillo's vehicle also suffered major injuries, however, there was no word on how many people were in his car.

CHP officers discovered that the crash involved an unidentified tractor-trailer combination that fled the scene.

Anyone with information on the driver's identity or the tractor-trailer is asked to call the CHP - San Gorgonio Pass office at (951) 769-2000 and direct to the investigating officer, Officer K. Campbell, or Officer J. Montez.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.