Person shot during confrontation with deputies in San Jacinto

A person was shot during a confrontation with Riverside County sheriff's deputies Tuesday afternoon in San Jacinto.

The shooting occurred sometime between 1 and 2 p.m. at a facility near the intersection of Minor and Shaver streets.

San Jacinto: Deputy Involved Shooting in the area of Minor St. and Shaver St. Please avoid the area. — Riverside County Sheriff (@RSO) January 3, 2023

Details remain limited, however, KABC reports that deputies attempted to serve a warrant at an apartment. Law enforcement breached the home and the suspect ended up getting shot.

All law enforcement present are reported to be okay.

The person was taken to a regional trauma center with a gunshot wound, but the condition of the person, whose identity was not released, was not immediately known.

According to the county fire department, engine and ladder truck crews were sent to the location to assist sheriff's deputies, who were trying to access a building, where a possible psychiatric patient was holed up.

An ambulance was summoned to the location and retrieved one person, according to reports from the scene.

According to the San Jacinto Unified School District, Hyatt Elementary School at 400 Shaver was briefly placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure about 2 p.m. in response to the sheriff's operation.

This is the second deputy-involved shooting for the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. in less than a week.

On Thursday, Deputy Isaiah Cordero, 32, was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley. Cordero was an 8-year veteran of the agency. His funeral will be held on Friday, Jan. 6.