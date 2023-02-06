Authorities release new details in deadly deputy-involved shooting on I-10 near Whitewater

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department released details on a deadly deputy-involved shooting Sunday on the Interstate 10 freeway near Whitewater.

On Monday, authorities said the incident started with reports of a box trailer on fire at around 10:15 a.m. at Indio Avenue and Canterbury Street in Yucca Valley.

When they arrived, deputies saw a man, believed to have started the trailer fire, and attempted to make contact with him. The suspect fled from deputies and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit went on for a little over 30 minutes and eventually ended at the Whitewater Cutoff, north of the 10 freeway.

"...When the suspect attempted to drive off the freeway and the vehicle became disabled. A lethal force encounter occurred, and the suspect was hit by gunfire" SBCSD news release

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division responded to assess the situation. Since the lethal force encounter occurred in Riverside County, it is being investigated by the Riverside Sheriff’s Department, authorities said.

The man's identity has not been released as of Monday afternoon.

The incident led to the I-10 being shut down for several hours starting at around Noon.