Deputy-involved shooting shuts down part of I-10 freeway for hours

Representatives with the California Highway Patrol confirmed that a deputy-involved shooting closed a part of the I-10 freeway.

Officials said a suspect was leading a pursuit that began in the high desert. Shots were reportedly fired, and officials said the suspect is down.

The incident forced the closure of the number 3 and 4 lanes on the westbound I-10 just west of Highway 62 beginning around noon Sunday.

Around 2:30 p.m., traffic was backed up to the Gene Autry Trail interstate exit.

Google traffic map at 2:56 p.m. Sunday

