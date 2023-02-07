Suspect in deadly Indio shooting pleads not guilty to murder charge

The suspect charged in the shooting death of an Indio man last week pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Hilario Larry Muela Jr, 36, was arrested by Indio police Friday afternoon, just a few hours after a man was found dead with gunshot wounds outside of his home. The man's identity has not been released by authorities as of Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported at around 1:00 a.m. on the 45-600 block of Smurr Street.

On Tuesday, Muela was officially charged with murder, possession of a controlled substance, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He was arranged at the Larson Justice Center in the afternoon.

He remains in custody at the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio on $1 million. Muela's next court appearance will be on Feb. 17 for a felony settlement conference.

