Two arrested on suspicion of residential burglaries in Cathedral City’s cove area

Police arrested a man and a woman believed to be behind a series of residential burglaries in the Cathedral City cove area.

The arrests came about after a recent increase burglaries in that area, police said.

Cathedral City detectives executed a search warrant Wednesday at around 9:30 a.m. on the 68500 block of C Street, which is located between Cathedral Canyon Drive and Van Fleet Street.

Authorities said detectives recovered stolen property, weapons and other items linking the suspects to burglaries in this area.

In addition, code enforcement, the building inspector and animal control responded to the scene and cited the residents for various violations, police added.

A 30-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were arrested. They've both been booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio. Neither has been officially charged as of Wednesday afternoon.

Jail records show that the duo was previously arrested by CCPD on March 4 on Dorn Road and Baharda Road, which is also in the cove area. Both faced first-degree burglary charges and were released on $35,000 bail soon after their arrest.

The Cathedral City Police Department is actively investigating the burglaries in the Cove area. If you have any information on these cases, you are asked to contact Detective Alan Lemus at (760) 770-0383.

