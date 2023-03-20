20-year-old recovering after being shot during party in Cathedral City

A 20-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after being shot over the weekend in Cathedral City, police confirmed on Monday.

The shooting was reported on Saturday, March 18 at around 11:30 p.m. in the 33300 block of Pueblo Trail.

Police told News Channel 3 officers located the victim with a gunshot wound to the lower extremity. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"It appears there was a party at the location and there may have been some sort of confrontation between the victim and the suspect. During the confrontation, the suspect shot the victim," police told News Channel 3.

Police described the suspect as a male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, with slim build, and black clothing.

Additional information remains limited at this time. Cathedral City Police Detectives are currently handling the investigation.

If anyone has information related to this incident or believe they may have information, you are asked to contact the Cathedral City Police Department at (760) 770-0300; or via the Cathedral City Police Department website at: cathedralcitypolice.com; or email tips@cathedralcity.gov.

You may also report information anonymously through Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers, by calling (760) 341-STOP; or through the WeTip hotline at: 1-(800)-78-CRIME or WWW.WETIP.com . Some tip information may qualify for a cash reward.

