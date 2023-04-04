Morongo Valley man who sexually assaulted minor gets 8 years in prison

A 43-year-old felon from Morongo Valley who sexually assaulted an underage girl was sentenced today to eight years in state prison.

Elogio Elias Arredondo pleaded guilty March 20 at the Larson Justice Center in Indio to one felony count each of committing a lewd act on a girl under the age of 14 and sexual battery, according to court records.

On March 28, 2020, deputies were sent to the 72-000 block of Varner Road in Thousand Palms "regarding a runaway juvenile under the age of 14 years old being located,'' according to Sgt. Jose Tijerina of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Personnel from the county's Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force then took control of the investigation and learned that Arredondo was having a sexual relationship with the girl, according to Tijerina.

He fled the area before deputies were able to arrest him, but was subsequently found and arrested by the Bell Gardens Police Department on April 11, 2020, Tijerina said.

Arredondo has two previous felony convictions in Riverside County, for robbery and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to court records.