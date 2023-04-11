Woman accused of driving drunk then assaulting Palm Springs police officers early Tuesday morning

A Desert Hot Springs woman was arrested early Tuesday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence and then assaulting police officers in downtown Palm Springs.

The incident started at around 3:59 a.m. when officers were called to respond to a report of a vehicle partially off the roadway and facing the wrong direction in the 300 block of S. Palm Canyon Drive.

Officers arrived at the scene and determined it was occupied by a driver, identified as a 25-year-old woman from Desert Hot Springs.

During the investigation, it was determined that the driver had been operating the vehicle while intoxicated, police said.

Officers also learned that her driver's license was revoked and she was on probation for DUI.

During the arrest, the woman headbutted an officer and attempted to kick out the windows of the police cruiser. She then spat on several officers that attempted to restrain her and later spat on EMS staff that tried to evaluate her for injuries.

"As the Chief of Police, it's beyond frustrating to see a repeat DUI offender continue to put innocent lives in danger. The fact that this suspect also chose to assault the officers attempting to make the arrest only compounds the gravity of their actions. It's unacceptable, and we will continue to pursue all legal avenues to ensure that justice is served and that our officers are protected from such senseless acts of violence.", said Chief Andy Mills.

The woman was transported to the John Benoit Detention Facility in Indio. She faces multiple charges including DUI, resisting arrest, assault on a peace officer, violation of probation, and a warrant related to a prior DUI with injury.

As of Tuesday afternoon, charges have