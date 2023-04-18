Student with a gun arrested at Amistad High School in Indio

A student at Amistad High School in Indio was arrested after allegedly being found in possession of a gun on campus, officials said.

Indio Police notified the school's principal of the possibility of a gun on campus at around 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Mary Perry, public information officer for the Desert Sands Unified School District.

There were no verbal threats made against the campus, Perry confirmed. The Indio Police Department later confirmed that its School Resource Officers received information that there may have been a gun at the school, which lead to the search on Tuesday.

"Thanks to the cooperation of all parties involved, a student was brought to the office and a search allowed by the parent did find a gun," Perry wrote.

The student was placed under arrest and a STAR protocol was issued for their home. It remains underway as of 2:40 p.m.

School Threat Assessment Response (STAR Protocol) - Courtesy of DSUSD In incidents involving threats of weapons, school security and administration seek to immediately ensure a safe environment. Based on the facts obtained during the preliminary investigation, a search of the student's person and property may be conducted for weapons. Note, reasonable suspicion must be established to conduct a search for safety by school security or administration. These types of searches often include student’s backpacks, lockers and vehicles. When the threat of a firearm is involved, school administrators notify law enforcement and request the School Threat Assessment Response Protocol (STAR Protocol) be initiated. School administrators are also required to immediately notify the Director of Security when they have begun an investigation where there is a threat of serious harm to others, or where a knife, firearm or other types of weapons are involved. The purpose of the STAR Protocol is to extend the investigation beyond the school. For example to notify the parent or guardian and ensure the suspected juvenile is not in possession, has access to, or is seeking to obtain access to a firearm. In addition, when extending the investigation to the suspected juvenile’s home the law enforcement representative will search the suspected juvenile’s bedroom, property and common areas of the home for firearms or other weapons. In addition, the suspected juvenile’s concerning behavior is discussed with their parent or guardian. Also, any evidence to indicate the concerned person may act out violently is collected. For example, indications include but are not limited to the suspected juvenile making plans to carry out the threat or trying to obtain a weapon.

Additional details are expected to be released as officials learn more. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.