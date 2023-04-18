Suspects believed to have broken into vehicles at Joshua Tree National Park later spotted at Palm Desert Walmart

Two people suspected of breaking into multiple vehicles in Joshua Tree in March were later spotted using stolen credit cards at the Palm Desert Walmart, authorities said

The thefts were reported at around 5:00 p.m. on March 8 at the Hemingway Parking Lot. There was no word on how many cars were broken into.

The National Park Service later revealed that the suspects had used stolen credit cards at a Walmart in Palm Desert.

"It is believed that the used stolen credit cards were taken from the vehicles that had been broken into at Hemingway Parking Lot on March 8," the NPS wrote.

Rangers obtained security camera footage of the suspects leaving the Walmart.

If you have information that could aid this investigation, especially if you were in Joshua Tree National Park on March 8, 2023, the NPS asks that you submit a tip.

Those who submit a tip may do so anonymously.

Call or text the National Park Tip Line at 888-653-0009. You can also submit a tip online at go.nps.gov/SubmitATip or email nps_isb@nps.gov.