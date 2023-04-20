60 lbs of meth lost during Riverside County Sheriff’s Dept. undercover operation

A suspect got away with nearly 60 pounds of meth provided during an undercover operation by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the agency confirmed on Thursday.

The undercover operation happened Wednesday at around 4:00 p.m. The agency did not share where this took place.

"...the Riverside County Sheriff’s narcotics investigators from the Special Investigation Bureau conducted an undercover operation in an attempt to identify narcotics traffickers," reads a news release by the Sheriff's Dept.

The agency revealed that during the operation, undercover deputies met with a suspect who wanted to purchase 27 kilos of methamphetamine. After the transaction, the suspect drove away, leading .

"Due to the high speeds and suspect’s disregard for public safety, deputies lost sight of the vehicle" - Riverside county sheriff's department

The investigation remains active and ongoing, the agency confirmed.

