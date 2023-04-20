Cathedral City man accused in several commercial, residential, & Desert X vehicle burglaries

A 38-year-old Cathedral City man was arrested in connection with an investigation related to several commercial, residential, and Desert X vehicle burglaries.

Deputies from the Palm Desert Burglary Suppression Unit began their investigation into the burglaries in January, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

During the investigation, deputies identified the Cathedral City resident as a suspect related to the burglaries, the agency revealed.

The suspect was arrested Wednesday morning on Avenida La Vista in Cathedral City.

Deputies from the Palm Desert Burglary Suppression Unit, Business District Team, and special enforcement teams from Palm Desert and Rancho Mirage served several search warrants. Law enforcement recovered approximately $70,000 in stolen property during the service of the search warrants, the agency noted.

The suspect was arrested and booked into custody at the John Benoit Detention Center. He was released on $35,000 bail on Thursday and is scheduled to appear in court on June 19.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information that may be related to the burglaries or Porter is encouraged to contact Deputy Fernandez at the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station at 760-836-1600.