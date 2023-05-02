Indio pair nabbed in international operation targeting fentanyl and opioid sales on the dark web

A pair from Indio was among the numerous arrested in connection with a multi-year international investigation into the sale of fentanyl and opioids through the dark web.

The Indio residents, identified as Holly Adams, 31, and Devlin Hosner, 33, was federally charged in May 2022 with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine, and with conspiracy to launder money.

The arrests were one of 288 total that were part of Operation SpecTor, which was conducted by the Department of Justice along with its Joint Criminal Opioid and Darknet Enforcement (JCODE) team and international partners.

Court documents show that Adams and Hosner operated the vendor accounts “igogrrawwr” and “its4real” on the darknet marketplaces ToRReZ and Darkode, respectively. Through the accounts, the couple is accused of selling tens of thousands of counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl in exchange for cryptocurrency.

Adams and Hosner allegedly shipped these fentanyl pills to buyers throughout the United States, using the USPS, UPS, and other means of delivery.

"In the course of their conspiracy, Adams and Hosner finalized over 1,100 transactions of narcotics and other contraband and received more than $800,000 in cryptocurrency," reads the DOJ's announcement.

Federal law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a hotel in Riverside County where Adams and Hosner were residing and recovered more than 10,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills as well as approximately 60 grams of methamphetamine.

The IRS-CI, HSI, FBI, USPIS, and USPS-OIG investigated the case. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California is currently prosecuting the case.

Officials said Operation SpecTor was a coordinated international effort spanning three continents to disrupt fentanyl and opioid trafficking on the darknet, or dark web.

Officials said the 288 arrests are the most ever for any JCODE operation and nearly double that of the prior operation. Law enforcement also record seizures which included more than 117 firearms, 850 kilograms of drugs that include 64 kilograms of fentanyl or fentanyl-laced narcotics, and $53.4 million in cash and virtual currencies.

The operation was conducted across the United States, Europe, and South America, and was a result of the continued partnership between JCODE and foreign law enforcement against the illegal sale of drugs and other illicit goods and services on the darknet.

“Operation SpecTor was a coordinated international law enforcement effort, spanning three continents, to disrupt drug trafficking on the dark web and represents the most funds seized and the highest number of arrests in any coordinated international action led by the Justice Department against drug traffickers on the dark web,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “Our message to criminals on the dark web is this: You can try to hide in the furthest reaches of the internet, but the Justice Department will find you and hold you accountable for your crimes.”

Watch the special report "Fatal Flaw" Thursday, May 4 on News Channel 3.