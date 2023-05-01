Fentanyl: Fatal Flaw – Thursday at 6PM

A drug toxicity death occurs nearly every 7 minutes in America. Illicit drugs are now the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18 to 45. Man-made illicit fentanyl is involved in the majority of these deaths which now surpass car accidents, firearms, suicide, and illness.

One pill can kill. Instead of calling these tragedies overdoses, there’s a movement among law enforcement, politicians, and family members of those who have died to label these deaths, drug-induced homicides.

In many cases, the user believes they are buying Percocet, Oxycontin, Vicodin, or another type of opioid, not expecting fentanyl to be a part of the equation.

Officials from the Drug Enforcement Administration or DEA say the powder form of Fentanyl comes from China. It is picked up in Mexico by the cartels, who then press the fentanyl-laced with other ingredients into pills that look like the opioids users are looking to buy.

Law enforcement is working tirelessly to stop the supply from coming into Riverside County and killing residents. They say state laws when it comes to prosecuting drug dealers, aren’t strong enough.

In Karen Devine’s I-Team Investigation: Fentanyl: Fatal Flaw, hear from Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin and how he is working with law enforcement partners to charge and prosecute dealers on murder charges when selling pills that they know contain fentanyl.

Hear from Assemblyman Greg Wallis and what he says is standing in the way at the State Capitol when it comes to getting new legislation to help combat the Fentanyl problem.