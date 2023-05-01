Skip to Content
I-Team
By ,
today at 1:16 PM
Published 1:11 PM

Fentanyl: Fatal Flaw – Thursday at 6PM

 A drug toxicity death occurs nearly every 7 minutes in America. Illicit drugs are now the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18 to 45. Man-made illicit fentanyl is involved in the majority of these deaths which now surpass car accidents, firearms, suicide, and illness.

One pill can kill.  Instead of calling these tragedies overdoses, there’s a movement among law enforcement, politicians, and family members of those who have died to label these deaths, drug-induced homicides.

In many cases, the user believes they are buying Percocet, Oxycontin, Vicodin, or another type of opioid, not expecting fentanyl to be a part of the equation.

Officials from the Drug Enforcement Administration or DEA say the powder form of Fentanyl comes from China.  It is picked up in Mexico by the cartels, who then press the fentanyl-laced with other ingredients into pills that look like the opioids users are looking to buy.

Law enforcement is working tirelessly to stop the supply from coming into Riverside County and killing residents.  They say state laws when it comes to prosecuting drug dealers, aren’t strong enough. 

In Karen Devine’s I-Team Investigation: Fentanyl: Fatal Flaw, hear from Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin and how he is working with law enforcement partners to charge and prosecute dealers on murder charges when selling pills that they know contain fentanyl. 

Hear from Assemblyman Greg Wallis and what he says is standing in the way at the State Capitol when it comes to getting new legislation to help combat the Fentanyl problem.  

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: I-Team

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Karen Devine

Karen Devine is celebrating her 29th year delivering the local news as an anchor and reporter in the Palm Springs television market. Learn more about Karen here.

KESQ News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content