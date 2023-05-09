Coachella man among 12 new federal cases targeting dealers in fentanyl overdoses

A 27-year-old Coachella man was named among a dozen new federal cases targeting dealers who allegedly sold fentanyl and fake pills containing fentanyl that directly resulted in an overdose. All but one of those cases resulted in the death of at least one person.

Edgar Arturo Campos, 27, of Coachella, was arrested on March 13 on a federal grand jury indictment charging him with one count of distribution of fentanyl and cocaine resulting in death.

Campos allegedly sold cocaine and fentanyl to the 23-year-old victim on Dec. 12, 2020. The victim's parents found her body in her bedroom in La Quinta the next morning, authorities said.

"Evidence shows the victim and Campos allegedly negotiated a drug deal in the hours prior to her death," federal authorities wrote.

Campos is free on $35,000 bond. His trial is scheduled to start on August 15 in United States District Court in Riverside. The DEA and Riverside County Sheriff’s Department are investigating this matter. Special Assistant United States Attorney Stephen T. Merrill of the Riverside Branch Office is prosecuting this case.

Campos' case is one of 12 new cases that federal authorities announced during a news conference in Riverside Tuesday morning. Federal authorities were joined by numerous local law enforcement leaders as they discussed ongoing efforts to combat the rapid production of fentanyl, which is killing approximately 70,000 Americans every year.

“We are fully committed to combating the fentanyl crisis, which is wreaking so much destruction across this nation,” said United States Attorney Martin Estrada. “Those who traffic in fentanyl should be on notice that our office will hold you accountable and the consequences will be severe. The deadly risks of fentanyl are well known. The cases announced today charge drug dealers who have caused the death or injury of others, and thereby prioritized greed over human life. These cases that focus on fentanyl distribution resulting in death are the result of an unprecedented level of cooperation between federal agents and local authorities throughout our district.”

