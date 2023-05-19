Man charged for allegedly sexually assaulting man in Palm Springs

Felony charges were filed today against a 56-year-old man suspected of sexually assaulting a man in Palm Springs he met through an online dating app.

Hakan Isik of Desert Hot Springs was charged with two felony counts of sodomy of an intoxicated victim, and one felony count each of sexual penetration by means of force and cruelty to an adult, according to court records. He also faces a sentence-enhancing allegation of causing bodily injury with a sex offense and four misdemeanor counts of battery.

Isik was booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center on $55,000 bail. He's set to be arraigned Friday afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Isik's arrest stemmed from a sexual assault case in January that continues to be investigated as additional people and more information become available, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

"Investigating sexual assault cases can take time as it requires the meticulous examination of evidence, collection of witness statements, medical records, and collaboration with various parties involved,'' police said in a statement. "Investigators have pursued available leads and conducted multiple interviews with individuals who came forward in response to the victim's online account."

The victim, Rand Snell of St. Petersburg, Florida, spoke about the assault with News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia in late April. Snell said was drugged and assaulted at his hotel by a man during what he expected to be a casual hookup.

"I felt the rush of drugs went into me from behind," Snell said. "It only took a couple of minutes for me to lose control."

Snell was hospitalized, traumatized physically and emotionally.

Snell previously said he identified other victims who say they were assaulted by the same man.

PSPD's Lt. Gustavo Araizo told News Channe 3's Samantha Lomibao that there were multiple accounts of other incidents with Isik, however, they couldn't establish crime on the other reports. Only Rand's case.

"Their encounters did not rise to a level of criminality but supported the initial investigation," reads a PSPD news release.

