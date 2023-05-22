Mother and teen son shot in Coachella park during confrontation with teen robbery suspect

A teenager was arrested in connection with a shooting that injured a woman and her teenage son in a park in Coachella Monday evening.

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of attempted murder around 6:00 p.m. on the 51200 block of Douma Street near Bagdouma Park.

The investigation revealed a 16-year-old teenage boy from Indio robbed a 17-year-old teenage boy at gunpoint. The teen reported the incident to his parents. The adults later found the suspect sitting in his car and attempted to take photographs of the suspect vehicle to report the information to law enforcement.

An argument ensued, and the suspect opened fire on the victim’s car, striking the 34-year-old Coachella woman and her 14-year-old son.

A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Office said both victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The suspect and his juvenile passenger ran away. Deputies later took the teen suspect into custody on the 83300 block of Flamingo Avenue in Indio.

Deputies later found a loaded gun at the suspect's home after serving a search warrant. The suspect's passenger has yet to be found.

This was the second shooting near a park in less than an hour in the Coachella Valley. Just a half-hour before this shooting, two people were shot near Miles Avenue Park in Indio. Police said they do not believe the two shootings were related.