More victims come forward in Palm Springs dating app sex assault case

News Channel 3 has learned four more victims have come forward claiming the Desert Hot Springs man charged in a sexual assault in Palm Springs earlier this year also hurt them.

Hakan Isik, 56, of Desert Hot Springs appeared in a Banning Courtroom Wednesday morning for a felony settlement conference.

We originally reported that one victim came forward to Palm Springs Police and stated that Isik had drugged and sexually assaulted him in January. After several months of investigating the allegations, Palm Springs Police arrested Isik.

According to court documents filed by the District Attorney's Office earlier this month, the DA believes there are additional victims. The DA has charged him with 4 felony accounts and 4 misdemeanor accounts involving 5 total victims.

Two attacks reportedly occurred last year, one victim in July and another in September. The fourth and fifth incidents allegedly occurred in May of this year.

Charges range from various sexual assault charges to assault and administering controlled substances to at least two victims.

A Florida man is the first victim to come forward to News Channel 3. He said he was drugged and assaulted by Isik at a hotel during what he expected to be a casual hookup.

Isik is being held on no bail and due back in court on June 15th where the defense is expected to ask for a bail reduction

