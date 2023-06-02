Yucca Valley man arrested after his baby is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

A 31-year-old Yucca Valley man was arrested after his three-month-old baby was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation began on May 24, that's when the three-month-old infant was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center Pediatric Intensive Care Unit with life-threatening injuries consistent with child abuse.

Investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Crimes Against Children (CAC) Detail, the Specialized Enforcement Division (SED) and Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), launched an investigation into allegations of physical abuse to the three-month-old.

Detectives identified the infant's father, Drew Michael Hellerud, as the suspect. Hellerud was arrested following the investigation. He was charged with Child Endangerment: Death or Paralysis, Aggravated Mayhem, Torture, and Child Endangerment.

Hellerud was booked into the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino where he remains in lieu of $1 million bail.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Detective Wendy Winegar of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 890-4904.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.