Indio Police search for vehicle suspected in hit-and-run crash on Sunday

Indio police officers are asking for the community's assistance in locating a vehicle believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian injured over the weekend.

The crash happened on Sunday, June 4 at around 9:15 p.m. in the area of King Street and Saidy Avenue.

Police said the vehicle struck a pedestrian and dragged a shopping cart. There was no word on the severity of the pedestrian's injuries.

Police said the suspect vehicle is a newer model Toyota Tacoma access cab with black running boards. It should have front-end damage consistent with hitting a pedestrian and dragging the shopping cart.

Indio Police's Traffic Division canvassed the area for video surveillance.

If the vehicle is identified or located, please contact Officer Yuhas at:

760-541-4505 (Desk)

760-625-7954 (Cell)

jyuhas@indiopd.org

