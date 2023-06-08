Indio Police search for vehicle suspected in hit-and-run crash on Sunday
Indio police officers are asking for the community's assistance in locating a vehicle believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian injured over the weekend.
The crash happened on Sunday, June 4 at around 9:15 p.m. in the area of King Street and Saidy Avenue.
Police said the vehicle struck a pedestrian and dragged a shopping cart. There was no word on the severity of the pedestrian's injuries.
Police said the suspect vehicle is a newer model Toyota Tacoma access cab with black running boards. It should have front-end damage consistent with hitting a pedestrian and dragging the shopping cart.
Indio Police's Traffic Division canvassed the area for video surveillance.
If the vehicle is identified or located, please contact Officer Yuhas at:
- 760-541-4505 (Desk)
- 760-625-7954 (Cell)
- jyuhas@indiopd.org
