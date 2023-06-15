Suspect in Cathedral City Dollar Tree shooting arrested

Police have arrested a man accused of pistol-whipping and shooting another man outside the Dollar Tree store in Cathedral City earlier this month.

David Anthony William Garcia, 22, was arrested Thursday morning at a residence in Beaumont, police announced.

Cathedral City Police detectives with the Riverside County Gang Impact Team to conduct surveillance in the area. Police served a search warrant at the residence and were able to arrest Garcia without incident.

Garcia was booked into the Larry D. Smith Detention Center in Banning. He faces charges of attempted murder and other felonies.

Garcia is accused of shooting an 18-year-old Cathedral City man at the Dollar Tree at 30950 Date Palm Drive on Sunday, June 4.

Police said the incident started when a customer was confronted by Garcia, who allegedly then brandished a firearm. A fight ensued after the customer/victim attempted to lunge for the firearm. A woman with Garcia began to fight with the victim as well, in order to help Garcia.

After fighting over the gun for approximately two to three minutes, police said the suspects and victim reached a stalemate and agreed to stop fighting. The victim attempted to shake Garcia's hand, but the Garcia retrieved the gun out of his pants and attempted to shoot the victim at point-blank range.

"The gun did not function and the magazine fell from the gun preventing the firearm from discharging. The victim and the suspect began to fight for the magazine," CCPD wrote.

During the fight, Garcia allegedly pistol-whipped the victim in the head. The victim ran from the store, and Garcia chased after him. Police said Garcia fired six rounds at the victim, striking him several times.

There was no word on the extent of the victim's injuries or their current condition.

The woman accused of helping Garcia, identified as Leah Lelani Lopez, 18, of San Jacinto, was charged with one felony count each of attempted murder and assault on a person causing great bodily injury, according to court records. She additionally faces a sentence-enhancing allegation of being armed with a firearm.

Lopez pleaded not guilty to the charges last week.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on this case.