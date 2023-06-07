Woman suspected in Cathedral City Dollar Tree shooting charged with attempted murder

Update 6/7/23: One of the suspects, Marie Ahsee Verest, is no longer wanted, police said. She is considered a person of interest.

Felony charges were filed today against a young woman who allegedly took part in a confrontation at a Dollar Tree in Cathedral City, where an 18-year-old customer was pistol-whipped and struck by gunfire multiple times.

Leah Lelani Lopez, 18, of San Jacinto, was charged with one felony count each of attempted murder and assault on a person causing great bodily injury, according to court records. She additionally faces a sentence-enhancing allegation of being armed with a firearm.

She's set to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

At about 3:30 p.m. Sunday, a Cathedral City resident inside the store was allegedly confronted by 21-year-old David Anthony William Garcia of Desert Hot Springs, who took out a firearm, according to Sgt. Jeffrey Barnett of the Cathedral City Police Department.

When the victim tried to lunge for the firearm, a fight ensued, according to Barnett. Lopez and 62-year-old Marie Ashee Verest of Cathedral City allegedly assisted Garcia in the fight, Barnett said.

"After fighting over the gun for approximately 2 to 3 (minutes), the suspects and victim reached a stalemate and agreed to stop fighting,'' Barnett said in a statement. "The victim attempted to shake the suspect's hand, but the suspect retrieved the gun out of his pants and attempted to shoot the victim at point blank range."

Initially, the gun did not work and the two briefly fought over a magazine that fell out of the gun, according to Barnett. During the scuffle, the victim was pistol-whipped in the head and ran out of the store. As he ran out, Garcia followed and allegedly fired several rounds that struck him.

Garcia, Lopez, and Verest were subsequently identified as the suspects in the confrontation and shooting, Barnett said.

Lopez was being held at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on a $35,000 bail bond, according to inmate records. Garcia, who is alleged to be armed and dangerous, and Verest remain outstanding.

The condition of the victim, whose name was not released, was not immediately known.

Anyone with information was asked to call CCPD Det. Sgt. Nate Hanley at 760-770-0328 or Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867(STOP).