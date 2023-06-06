Attempted murder suspects still on the run following shooting Cathedral City business

Police in Cathedral City are still searching for two suspects wanted for attempted murder in connection with a shooting incident that occurred at the Dollar Tree store on Date Palm Drive and McCallum Way.

The incident, which took place on Sunday afternoon, left an 18-year-old man injured. Authorities have identified one of the suspects as 21-year-old David Anthony William Garcia from Desert Hot Springs, who is considered armed and dangerous.

David Anthony William Garcia, 21

Commander Julio Luna of the Cathedral City Police Department said the altercation began when Garcia and two women confronted a customer inside the store. The dispute escalated and Garcia pulled a firearm, reportedly attempting to shoot the victim. However, police said the gun malfunctioned, and Garcia pistol-whipped the man instead.

"The victim attempted to fight the gun away, and at one point, they decided to call it even. However, the suspect produced a firearm again, leading to a second altercation," Commander Luna said.

During the struggle, the victim ran out of the store, but Garcia pursued him and fired up to 6 rounds, striking him several times. The victim's injuries are reported to be non-life-threatening, although his current condition remains unconfirmed by the police.

One of the women involved, an 18-year-old from San Jacinto, was arrested on Sunday night for an unrelated crime but has not yet been officially charged. The two remaining suspects, David Anthony William Garcia and 62-year-old Marie Ashee Verest from Cathedral City, are still at large.

Police have urged anyone with information about their whereabouts to contact law enforcement or call Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-STOP (7867) if they wish to remain anonymous.

The San Jacinto woman in custody is expected to face charges of attempted murder and other felonies. Her arraignment is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon in Murietta.