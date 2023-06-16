Officer shoots suspect in Cathedral City neighborhood

A suspect was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Cathedral City Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened on the 27000 block of Shadowcrest Lane.

A Cathedral City Police officer confirmed to News Channel 3's Samantha Lomibao that an officer shot a suspect. The suspect was alive, police said, but there was no word on his condition.

Police later confirmed the incident started when officers responded to the area for a report of a possible shooting into a dwelling. The reporting party indicated they heard four gunshots and then a window panel from their glass door was broken.

Officers arrived on scene and confirmed a shooting had occurred.

Police said during the investigation, officers were able to identify the suspect in the shooting, a 38-year-old Cathedral City man. The suspect arrived at the area in his vehicle while officers were still at the scene. An officer-involved shooting then occurred.

There were no further details on what exactly led to the shooting.

Our cameras captured a vehicle with one bullet through the windshield

The suspect was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs by Cathedral City Fire Department Paramedics. He is in critical but stable condition, police confirmed.

Cathedral City Police officials said the department requested the assistance of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, Force Investigation Detail to conduct the investigation of the officer-involved shooting.

Cathedral City Police Detectives are conducting the investigation into the original shooting.

The Cathedral City Police Department Professional Standards Bureau will conduct an administrative

investigation to determine if there are any policy violations. The officer involved in the shooting, a seven-year law enforcement veteran, will be placed on administrative leave pending the investigations.

The department noted that the officer's named will not be released to the public.

If you have information related to this incident or believe you may have information, you are asked to contact Cathedral City Police at (760) 770-0300 / Detective Sergeant Nate Hanley at (760) 770-0328; or via the Cathedral City Police Department website at: cathedralcitypolice.com.

You can also email tips@cathedralcity.gov.

Anyone who wants to report information anonymously is urged to call Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-STOP.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.