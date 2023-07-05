15-year-old arrested on suspicion of stabbing a teen in Twentynine Palms

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of stabbing another boy last month in Twentynine Palms, police announced.

The boy was arrested at around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday at his residence in Twentynine Palms, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Dept. announced. He was transported to the Central Juvenile Hall where he was booked for attempted murder charges.

The stabbing happened at around 11:30 p.m. on June 14 in the 6400 block of Desert Queen Avenue.

Authorities said deputies found a 15-year-old boy with a large stab wound to his upper chest. The victim was transported to the Desert Regional Medical Center for further medical attention.

The suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived. He was later identified during the investigation, along with a known location. the agency said.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Deputy J. Merrell with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.