Deputies investigate car-to-car shooting in Rancho Mirage

Deputies are investigating a car-to-car shooting at an intersection near the Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage Thursday afternoon.

The shooting was reported at around 2:50 p.m. at the intersection of Bob Hope Dr and Casino Way.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said investigators learned two vehicles were struck by gunfire. The occupant of one vehicle suffered minor injuries from broken glass and was treated at the scene.

There were no reported injuries to the driver of the second vehicle.

There are no suspects in custody at this time, and the investigation is ongoing, a spokesperson with the agency told News Channel 3.

