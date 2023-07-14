Authorities identify 18-year-old killed in shooting at graduation party in Indio

As police continued investigating today, authorities identified an 18-year-old man who was fatally shot at a graduation party in Indio, where three others were injured over the weekend.

The Riverside County coroner's office identified him Thursday as Matthew Hervey of Thousand Palms.

Officers responded shortly after midnight Saturday to the 41900 block of Napoli Street to multiple reports of gunfire in the area, according to Indio Police Department public information officer Benjamin Guitron. While responding to the area, there were additional reports of victims suffering from gunshot wounds at a house party on the same street.

Four people were found struck by gunfire. One of the victims, Hervey, was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene by Cal Fire personnel, Guitron said. According to the coroner's office, Hervey was injured at 12:16 a.m. and pronounced dead at 12:23 a.m. Saturday.

The other victims were taken to hospitals and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

"Due to the nature of the investigation, Indio Police Major Crimes Unit and Street Crimes Unit Detectives responded and assumed the investigation,'' Guitron wrote in a statement. "Detectives have worked

throughout the weekend and it is still unknown what led to the incident and we have no suspect(s) information at this time."

Anyone with additional information about the shooting was asked to call Indio Police Detective Kevin Belman at 760-541-4376 or Valley Crime Stoppers anonymously at 760-341-7867(STOP).