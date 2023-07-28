Man arrested on suspicion of starting 103-acre wildland fire in Banning

A person suspected of starting a wildland fire that burned over 100 acres Thursday night in Banning has been arrested.

The suspect, a 45-year-old man was arrested a little after midnight in Highlands Springs in Banning, Cal Fire announced.

Cal Fire said the arrest came after investigators determined the fire was a case of arson.

The suspect will be charged with multiple counts of arson, as well as possession of methamphetamine. He is being held on $60,000 bail.

He hasn't been officially charged by the District Attorney's office. He is expected to be arraigned in court on Tuesday.

The Sunset Fire was first reported at around 6:49 p.m. on Mesa Street and Gilman Street.

Officials said it was burning at a "dangerous rate of spread" earlier on, however, firefighters were able to get control of the fire as the night went on.

As of 3:30 p.m. Friday, the fire is 90% contained, with full containment expected later Friday afternoon.

If you have any information relevant to this incident or any other suspicious activity, we urge you to contact the CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department's arson hotline at (800) 633-2836.