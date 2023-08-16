Palm Desert man accused of sexually assaulting a minor

A 65-year-old Palm Desert man was arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

The man was arrested Wednesday at around 11 a.m. on the 39000 block of Bob Hope Drive in Rancho Mirage.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept., the report of the sexual assault first came in on April 3, 2023. The Palm Desert Investigations Bureau assumed the investigation and, through the course of the investigation, identified the suspect as the 65-year-old resident of Palm Desert.

Details on the case were limited.

The suspect faces multiple felony sexual assault charges against a minor. He was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio, where he remains in custody on $1 million bail.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, according to jail records.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Investigator Iniguez at 760–836–1600.

