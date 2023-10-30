Authorities identify fourth suspect In fatal North Palm Springs shooting

Authorities today identified an 18-year-old man as a fourth suspect in the fatal shooting of a 48-year-old man in North Palm Springs earlier this year.

The suspect, a Palm Desert resident, was arrested Friday in the 74200 block of Erin Street on suspicion of murder, according to Sgt. Ben Ramirez. Due to his age at the time of the murder, he was booked into Juvenile Hall in Indio.

The other suspects, according to court records, are: Aisa Kirk Bailey, 19, arrested on May 19, and North Palm Springs residents Mark Brian Barneck, 67, and his son Cody Barneck, 33, who were arrested May 17 in Desert Hot Springs.

The first three suspects were charged in May with one felony count of murder and face a sentence enhancing allegation of discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury, according to court records. Cody Barneck faces an additional felony count of being a convicted felon and narcotic addict in possession of a firearm as well as a sentence-enhancing allegation of using a firearm during the commission of murder.

All suspects pleaded not guilty to their respective charges and denied the allegations at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Their next court appearance will be Wednesday.

Deputies from the Palm Desert sheriff's station responded about 5 a.m. May 16 to a report of a shooting in the 64000 block of 16th Avenue, according to Sgt. Ed Baeza of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Upon arrival, they found Jeremy M. Abshear of North Palm Springs suffering from gunshot wounds.

"Deputies administered first aid and summoned for medical aid," Baeza said in a statement. "Paramedics arrived and, despite their efforts, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene."

The sheriff department's Central Homicide Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation, according to Baeza.

The Barnecks and Bailey were booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio, according to inmate records. They were all being held on $1 million bail bonds.

Anyone with additional information on the fatal shooting was asked to call homicide investigator J. Manjarrez at 951-955-1600.