Thousand Oaks man arrested in connection with Yucca Valley murder

A 49-year-old man from Thousand Oaks was arrested in connection with the murder of a Yucca Valley resident.

On Aug. 13, deputies found Richard Dionne, 64, dead at a residence at the 2900 block of Warren Vista Drive in Yucca Valley.

There were no details on the scene, however, the Coroner's office determined that an autopsy would be necessary to definitively establish Dionne’s cause and manner of death. The Sheriff’s Specialized Investigation Division – Homicide Detail also responded and assumed the investigation.

On August 16, the autopsy revealed Dionne was murdered.

Through additional investigation, Homicide detectives identified Joseph Grayshock as the suspect. Grayshock was arrested on Nov. 7.

According to the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station, the District Attorney's office filed murder charges on Grayshock that same day.

Grayshock is currently in custody in Riverside County on unrelated charges. According to county jail records, he was arrested at the Beaumont Walmart on Aug. 10. He was charged with resisting arrest, assault with a deadly weapon (not firearm), and terrorist threats. He remains in custody at the Smith Correction Center on $20,000 bail.

Grayshock will be transported to San Bernardino County for the murder case once his case in Riverside County is complete, authorities confirmed.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.