Border Patrol seizes over $370k in cocaine at Highway 86 checkpoint

A U.S. citizen was arrested after border patrol agents found $370,000 worth of cocaine in a vehicle at the Highway 86 checkpoint.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the arrest happened on Dec. 9.

A black sedan approached the primary inspection area of the checkpoint.

"Agents’ suspicions were raised during the inspection and the driver was referred to a secondary inspection area for further investigation," reads a news release by the agency.

The agency said that at the secondary inspection area, a K-9 unit alerted agents to the rear driver side of the vehicle. Agents found an aftermarket compartment containing 10 vacuum-sealed packages upon further examination. Agents tested the contents of the packages and confirmed the presence of cocaine.

The total weight of the cocaine was 26 pounds with an estimated street value of $374,400.00.

“This white powder is not indicative of the Christmas Spirit. In fact, old Kris Kringle himself would be most unhappy at the actions of this vile criminal,” said Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino. “Another great job by Indio agents as they absolutely wreck drug smugglers.”

The driver, a 30-year-old female U.S. citizen, along with the vehicle and narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further processing and investigation.