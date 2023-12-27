Suspected shoplifter attempts to run over officer on E-Bike in Indio

A suspected shoplifter crashed into an Indio police E-Bike while trying to flee the scene.

The incident happened at around 1:00 p.m. at the Five Below in the area of Avenue 42nd and Jackson Street.

According to acting Lt. Lisa Courtney of the Indio Police Dept., an officer on an E-Bike saw a suspect run out of the store and into a vehicle. The officer tried to get the license plate number of the suspect's vehicle but the suspect suspect attempted to run over the officer.

Luckily, the officer was able to jump off the bike to avoid any injuries.

"The suspect ran over the E-Bike and took it with him for several 100 yards. Responding officers were able to apprehend both suspects, the one that ran over the E-Bike and tried to hit the officer at the car and subject that stolen property from the store," Corton said.

