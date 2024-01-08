Man accused of shooting at man in Coachella to stand trial on attempted murder

A 24-year-old man suspected of shooting a 25-year-old man multiple times in a Coachella parking lot must stand trial on an attempted murder charge, a judge ruled today.

Issac Vargas additionally faces sentence-enhancing allegations of committing a crime while on bail, causing great bodily injury, and discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury, according to court records.

Following a preliminary hearing Monday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio, a Riverside County Superior Court judge ruled there was sufficient evidence to hold him to answer on the felony charge and allegations.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. May 30, 2022, in the 49200 block of Cesar Chavez Street, according to Riverside County Sheriff's Department Sgt. David Aldrich. The victim was shot as he was walking to his vehicle.

It's alleged that Vargas approached, pulled out a firearm, and shot the victim multiple times before he fled the scene, Aldrich said. The victim was taken to a hospital to recover from his injuries.

Vargas was subsequently found June 16, 2022, at his residence in the 84200 block of Redondo Sur, according to Aldrich. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team and Thermal Station's Investigations Bureau assisted deputies in serving a search warrant at the residence, where he was subsequently arrested.

He remains held at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning without bail.

According to court records, Vargas has four other active cases for firearm, shooting and theft-related charges.