New information released about Coachella shopping center shooting

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office released new information Tuesday regarding an early Monday morning shooting at a Coachella shopping center that sent one man to a hospital.

Deputies said they received a call about a shooting at the shopping center off of Highway 111 at 2:10 a.m. This is the same shopping center as Food 4 Less, Big 5, and Fallas Paredes.

A female victim got into an argument with a group of people inside the business, according to Sergeant Brandi Swan, a public information officer for the department.

Swan said the argument moved outside to a parking lot where the female was struck with a bottle and a man was shot several times by someone he didn't know.

Both suspects left the crime scene before officers arrived. Both of the victims were hospitalized and expected to survive non-life-threatening injuries.

Swan said investigators were reviewing surveillance video from others who were there and businesses. The investigation was ongoing.

