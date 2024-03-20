Two apprehended after pursuit, search near Bagdouma Park in Coachella

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies apprehended two people, including a possible wanted felon, after a pursuit ended near Bagdouma Park in Coachella.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop at around 2:30 p.m. at Bagdad Avenue and Mecca Avenue.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, two occupants fled from the vehicle, however, deputies were able to detain one subject.

Deputies searched the area for the second subject, who is believed to be a wanted felon. They were taken into custody shortly before 3:30 p.m.

