27-year-old arrested after hit-and-run crash, brief police pursuit in Palm Desert

A hit-and-run suspect was arrested after a brief police pursuit in Palm Desert Friday afternoon.

The incident started at around 1:48 PM when deputies responded to a minor injury traffic collision near the intersection of Monterey Avenue and Dinah Shore Drive.

The suspect driver left the scene before deputies could arrive at the scene, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies caught up to the suspect vehicle near the intersection of Gerald Ford Drive and Cook Street. A pursuit was initiated after the driver failed to yield.

Viewer video of police pursuit

The pursuit was terminated at the intersection of Country Club Drive and Eldorado Drive.

The suspect, a 27-year-old resident of Indio, was taken into custody without incident. There were no injuries to deputies or suspect, authorities confirmed.

Ronald Reagan Elementary School was placed on a brief lockout due to the nearby police activity. The lockout was lifted at 2:38 PM, a spokesperson with the school district confirmed.

