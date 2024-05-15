$760K worth of cocaine, gun found at Highway 86 checkpoint

Indio border patrol agents discovered approximately $760,000 worth of cocaine along with a gun at the Highway 86 checkpoint earlier this week.

The agents and a K9 unit found 25 packages of cocaine on Monday. They also found a semi-automatic glock.

There was no word a, however, El Centro Sector Chief Gregory K. Bovino did mention a smuggler in his statement.

“Cocaine, firearms, and foreign smuggler - all basic ingredients in the El Centro Sector’s battle to thwart bad people and bad things from killing and maiming citizens of our exceptional nation” said El Centro Sector Chief Gregory K. Bovino. “I applaud Indio Station Agents in locating this smuggler from thousands of people traveling through the checkpoint, a very impressive arrest.”