Ex-Employee suspected of robbing La Quinta business arrested

A 28-year-old Thermal man suspected of committing an armed robbery at a business in La Quinta he used to work at was arrested on Tuesday.

Members of the Riverside County Sheriffs Department's La Quinta Business District Team and La Quinta Special Enforcement Team identified the suspect and took him into custody at 4:28 p.m. Tuesday, according to Sgt. Patrick Mushinskie.

The man was suspected of robbing a business in the 79500 block of Highway 111 in La Quinta Sunday, Mushinskie said. The suspect fled the business with merchandise prior to the arrival of deputies from the Thermal Station. The suspect was identified during the initial investigation as a former employee, Mushinskie said.

Deputies obtained search warrants for the suspect's residence. Several firearms, as well as other evidence related to the robbery, were recovered, Mushinskie said.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery was asked to call Cpl. Manuel Bustillos or Deputy Erik Martin of the Thermal Sheriff's Station's La Quinta Special Enforcement Team at 760-863-8990 or 760-341-7867.