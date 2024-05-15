Homicide investigation underway after 98-year-old Banning man killed in his home

An investigation continues after a 98-year-old man was killed in his home last month in Banning.

Earnest Collins was found dead in his home on the 500 block of N. Allen Street on April 19. Police were called to the scene at around 2:40 PM.

"He was found to have been assaulted inside his residence and died from his injuries," Banning police wrote on Tuesday when they identified Collins as the person killed. "Mr. Collins was a long-time Banning resident who was known and loved by several people in the community."

The investigation has been deemed a homicide.

Police urge that anyone with potential information related to this case to call the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at (951)922-3170.

"We thank the public for their assistance in bringing justice to Mr. Collins, his family, and friends," police wrote.