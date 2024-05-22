Three arrested after 51 lbs of meth found at Coachella Valley gas station

Border Patrol agents arrested three people allegedly found with 51 pounds of methamphetamine at a gas station in the Coachella Valley.

The incident happened on Thursday at around 10:30 PM at a gas station on Dillon Road, just off of Interstate 10.

Authorities said Border Patrol agents saw two suspicious vehicles driving eastbound on Interstate 10. The vehicles both exited on Dillon Road and drove to a gas station.

"The first vehicle, a midsize sedan, drove directly to the gas pumps. The second vehicle, a compact sedan, drove around the gas station parking lot and then parked behind the first vehicle," reads a CBP news release. "Passengers from both vehicles exited and proceeded to the gas station’s convenience store together. The agents approached the driver of the second vehicle and initiated a consensual conversation."

Agents learned that the driver of the compact sedan had an active warrant out of Sacramento. Agents detained the driver. When the driver of the midsize sedan returned, agents questioned him regarding his association and requested permission to search his vehicle.

During the search, agents found a box in the trunk with several packages wrapped in cellophane. A sample was taken from one of the packages and tested positive for the presence of meth

The total weight of the meth was around 51 pounds.

The driver of the midsize sedan was arrested and along with the vehicle and narcotics was turned over to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office for investigation and processing.

The driver of the compact sedan was turned over for extradition to the Sacramento Police Department.

A passenger in the compact sedan also had an active arrest warrant from the U.S. Marshalls and was turned over for extradition.