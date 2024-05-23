19-year-old injured in late-night shooting in Banning

A 19-year-old injured in a shooting Thursday night in Banning is recovering in the hospital.

The shooting was reported at around 10:00 PM in the area of Preffered Lane and Fashion Way.

Police were initially dispatched to respond to reports of shots heard in the area and a subject struck by gunfire.

Officers located and treated the victim, who was then rushed to the hospital. Police said he remains in the hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition.

There was no information available on the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at 951-922-3170.